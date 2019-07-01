× Authorities seek assistance in identifying Ohio woman found dead beside playground

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who was found dead in Cincinnati on May 31, 2018.

According to a release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, a forensic reconstruction of the unidentified woman was unveiled on Monday.

A forensic artist created the clay facial reconstruction of the woman. Authorities say Jane Doe was found beside a playground near an apartment complex on Glenwood Ave. in Cincinnati.

The woman is believed to be between 35-60 years old, 5’3” to 5’10,” with brown and gray hair.

She was wearing a gray tank top, and gray pajama pants. The woman did not have any tattoos or prominent scars.

The word “Schrader” was written in black marker on the tag of the pants, according to the release.

“No one should slip alone and unknown into the night. Someone will recognize this woman … she has a name. Let’s give her the dignity of recognizing that she has left this world,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.

“One of the many responsibilities of the coroner is identifying our patients,” Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco said in the release. “Sometimes we have to go to extraordinary measures to do so. In those circumstances, we rely on our partners to assist us. BCI investigators have been very helpful in facilitating those extra measures.”

Anyone with information on this case should contact BCI at (740) 845-2406 or the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office at (513) 946-8739.

**Read more, here**