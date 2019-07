CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting on the city’s east side.

Officers responded to a home on East 186th Street near Glendale Avenue Monday afternoon for a 9-year-old girl who was shot in the chest.

Police said the girl is conscious and talking. She was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody, according to police. Investigators said it appears the shooting was accidental.