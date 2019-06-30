Thousands of fireworks recalled after eight-year-old boy loses hand in Ohio

WEST MILLER CORNER, Ind. — Grandma’s Fireworks is recalling 25,000 of their fireworks after violating federal standards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics, which can cause greater than expected explosions and hazards to the consumer.

An eight-year-old boy in Ohio recently lost his hand after finding a broken end of a Talon rocket and trying to set it off.

The fireworks can be returned to Grandma’s Fireworks for a full refund.

The recall involves 18 different kinds of fireworks. To see the full list, CLICK HERE.