Sunny and 70s for a picture-perfect Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cooler air is knocking on our door!! We get some relief today with pleasant conditions on tap. Highs in the mid 70’s to near 80 and comfortable.

High pressure is parked overhead keeping us dry and clearing out the clouds.

It’s going to be a beautiful day! Sunshine and warm!

The humidity returns on Monday, so it’s a one day cool-down!

Sunset time is 9:05 pm:

Very warm and humid as we head into the week of the 4th of July. Unfortunately looking unsettled with a about 30-50% chance of rain/storms each day. Don’t going cancelling any plans, just check out app frequently during the prime heat of the day and early evening hours.

Here’s our latest 8-Day Forecast:

