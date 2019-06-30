Sugarcreek officer injured in incident with suspect ‘recovering well’
SUGARCREEK, Ohio – Captain Brian Dalton is “recovering well,” according to the Sugarcreek Police Department.
Dalton was injured Wednesday in an incident with a suspect.
Sources told the FOX 8 I-Team Officer Dalton was stabbed.
The suspect died in what was described as an officer-involved shooting.
A post on the Sugarcreek Police Department Facebook page said Captain Dalton is “appreciative of your thoughts and prayers.”
