Sugarcreek officer injured in incident with suspect ‘recovering well’

Capt. Brian Dalton (Courtesy: Sugarcreek Police)

SUGARCREEK, Ohio – Captain Brian Dalton is “recovering well,” according to the Sugarcreek Police Department.

Dalton was injured Wednesday in an incident with a suspect.

Sources told the FOX 8 I-Team Officer Dalton was stabbed.

The suspect died in what was described as an officer-involved shooting.

A post on the Sugarcreek Police Department Facebook page said Captain Dalton is “appreciative of your thoughts and prayers.”

