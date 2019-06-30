Report: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant signing with Brooklyn Nets

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Former Kevin Durant and former Cleveland Cavalier Kyrie Irving are reportedly joining the Brooklyn Nets.

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant will sign a 4–year, $164 million deal with the team. Irving will sign a 4-year, $141 million deal.

Sources: Durant will sign a 4-year, $164M deal with the Nets; Irving will sign 4-years, $141M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Irving was a member of the 2016 Cavaliers championship team. He left Cleveland and signed with the Boston Celtics in 2017 after requesting a trade during the Cavs’ off season.

Durant joined the Golden State Warriors in 2016 after the team lost to the Cavs in 2016 NBA Finals. Durant suffered a torn Achilles tendon during Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals and is expected to miss all of next season.

Free agency opens at 6 p.m. Sunday allowing NBA teams to start striking deals with free agents.

There are more than 200 free agents currently on the market.

Officials expect more than $1 billion worth of deals should be reached by the end of the evening.

None of these agents can be signed until the league’s summer moratorium ends on July 6.