Report: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant signing with Brooklyn Nets

Posted 5:46 pm, June 30, 2019, by

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Former Kevin Durant and former Cleveland Cavalier Kyrie Irving are reportedly joining the Brooklyn Nets.

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant will sign a 4–year, $164 million deal with the team.  Irving will sign a 4-year, $141 million deal.

Irving was a member of the 2016 Cavaliers championship team.  He left Cleveland and signed with the Boston Celtics in 2017 after requesting a trade during the Cavs’ off season.

Durant joined the Golden State Warriors in 2016 after the team lost to the Cavs in 2016 NBA Finals.  Durant suffered a torn Achilles tendon during Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals and is expected to miss all of next season.

Free agency opens at 6 p.m. Sunday allowing NBA teams to start striking deals with free agents.

There are more than 200 free agents currently on the market.

Officials expect more than $1 billion worth of deals should be reached by the end of the evening.

None of these agents can be signed until the league’s summer moratorium ends on July 6.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.