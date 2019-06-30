Pregnant woman missing in Mississippi; car found at an intersection with keys still in the ignition

GOODMAN, Mississippi – Investigators in Holmes County, Mississippi are investigating the disappearance of 21-year-old MaKayla Winston.

She was last seen leaving her home around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Her car was found at an intersection with the keys still in the ignition.

According to investigators, MaKayla is 9-months pregnant.

WJTV reports MaKayla’s cell phone was found tossed in the grass near the car.

They report the phone was wiped clean and investigators are working to retrieve what was erased.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Holmes County Crime Stoppers at (662)834-0099.

Google Map for coordinates 32.970131 by -89.912306.

