Mother grateful to passenger who looked after her son with autism on first flight alone

PORTLAND, Ore — A mother in Oregon will forever remember the act of kindness shown to her son with autism recently.

According to her Facebook post, Alexa Bjornson’s seven-year-old Landon had to fly alone from their home in Las Vegas to Portland, where his dad lives. She said he was pretty scared about it and she was too, not knowing how the passenger next him would react.

“I thought, how do I make it so whoever’s sitting next to him won’t look at him as a burden but more of like, I can help this kiddo get through the day,” she told KATU in an interview.

So she decided to write a note to whomever his neighbor would be and also put some money inside as a thank you.

The TV outlet reports that Ben Pedraza wound up being the one to sit next to Landon and they immediately got along.

“We were cracking jokes, and after a while, he asked me to quit making dad jokes,” Pedraza said in an interview.

He even took a photo with Landon and sent it to Alexa to let her know that everything was okay.

“My heart just dropped,’ Alexa told KATU.

After the flight, Pedraza wrote a note back to her and said that Landon was a great travel buddy. He also said he appreciated the $10 but decided to donate it to the Autism Society of America instead.

Alexa concluded her Facebook post by saying, “I am so grateful to this individual, and that there are still kind people in the world who make a difference I try myself to do as well. Thank you so much Ben!”