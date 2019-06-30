× Mother charged with 3 counts of felony child neglect in disappearance of 2-year-old son

HAMPTON, Virginia – Hampton woman Julia Tomlin was arrested and charged with three counts of felony child neglect in connection with her son’s disappearance.

Two-year-old Noah Tomlin was last seen around the Bayside Mobile Home Village around 1 a.m. Monday. Police have presumed Noah dead, but continue to search in and around the area, including in a nearby landfill.

Search efforts are expected to intensify over the coming days, police said.

Julia and the boy’s father were initially at police headquarters on a voluntary basis. At that time, there were no charges against them and they were cooperating with law enforcement, police told News 3.

The felony child neglect charges are not Julia’s first. In 2010, Julia spent five months behind bars after pleading guilty to felony child neglect.

Court documents say her then-1-year-old daughter was severely burned after Julia sat her down on a hot kitchen stove.