’11th Annual Cops Ride’ honors four fallen officers

Posted 10:33 am, June 30, 2019, by , Updated at 11:22AM, June 30, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The 11th Annual Cops Ride ceremony is being held Sunday at the Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial.

The ride will honor and remember four Ohio officers who died in 2018.

Here are the officers who were lost:
Mentor officer Mathew James Mazany, End of Watch, June 24, 2018
Cleveland officer Vu X. Nguyen, End of Watch, July 6, 2018
Westerville officer Eric Joseph Joering, End of Watch, February 10, 2018
Westerville officer Anthony Pasquale Morelli, End of Watch, February 10, 2018

163 officers nationwide were killed in the line of duty in 2018.

