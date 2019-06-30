Governor DeWine signs stopgap budget measure

Posted 10:06 pm, June 30, 2019, by

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 06: Republican Gubernatorial-elect Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine gives his victory speech after winning the Ohio gubernatorial race at the Ohio Republican Party's election night party at the Sheraton Capitol Square on November 6, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine defeated Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Richard Cordray to win the Ohio governorship. (Photo by Justin Merriman/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a stopgap measure to continue state funding after state lawmakers failed to meet a statutory deadline this weekend for agreement on a two-year operating budget for Ohio.

The House approved the 17-day interim budget Sunday night after the Ohio Senate approved it late Saturday. Sunday was the deadline to approve the two-year budget. Legislative leaders say they hope it won’t take until July 17 to reach agreement on a biennial budget.

Some differences dividing chambers have included taxes, health care and school funding.

A joint House-Senate committee has been working through differences in the $69 billion spending bill. A final proposal must be approved in up-or-down votes by both chambers.

The House on Sunday also approved a 30-day extension for Ohio’s insurance fund for injured workers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.