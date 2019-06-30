× Francisco Lindor, Brad Hand named to 2019 All-Star Game roster

CLEVELAND — Three Indians will be representing Cleveland in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

On Thursday the league announced that Carlos Santana would be the first baseman starter in the 2019 MLB All-Star game.

However, Sunday, the league released the reserves and pitching staff for the All-Star game.

For the 4th consecutive season, shortstop Francisco Lindor will be participating in the All-Star game.

Lindor is batting .291 (76-for-261) with 16 doubles, 1 triple, 12 home runs, 27 RBI and 41 runs scored in 64 games so far in 2019 (.349/.498/.848).

He collected his 100th career home run on April 26, becoming the third-youngest player in club history and third-youngest full-time shortstop to do so, behind only Cal Ripken, Jr. and Álex Rodríguez.

Lindor completed June batting .304 (34-for-112) with 11 doubles, 4 homers and 17 runs scored. Despite missing the season’s first 18 games due to injury, he entered play Sunday afternoon second on the club with a 2.3 bWAR.

Additionally, pitcher Brad Hand will also represent the Indians for his third consecutive All-Star Game. So far this season, he has posted a record of 4-3 with a 2.29 ERA in 37 relief appearances (35.1IP, 26H, 9ER, 9BB, 53K, .203 avg), notching 23 saves in 24 opportunities (96%).

He entered Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles tied for second in the American League with 22 saves. His 374 strikeouts are the most among Major League relievers since 2016. He recorded saves over each of his first 22 chances on the season and posted 14 consecutive scoreless appearances, May 12-June 20.

Take a look at the full reserves and pitching roster:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Reserves

C: James McCann, White Sox

1B: Jose Abreu, White Sox

2B: Tommy La Stella, Angels

2B: Whit Merrifield, Royals

3B: Matt Chapman, A’s

SS: Francisco Lindor, Indians

OF: Mookie Betts, Red Sox

OF: Joey Gallo, Rangers

OF: Austin Meadows, Rays

DH: J.D. Martinez, Red Sox

DH: Daniel Vogelbach, Mariners

Pitchers

LHP: Aroldis Chapman, Yankees

RHP: Gerrit Cole, Astros

RHP: Lucas Giolito, White Sox

RHP: Shane Greene, Tigers

LHP: Brad Hand, Indians

LHP: John Means, Orioles

LHP: Mike Minor, Rangers

RHP: Charlie Morton, Rays

RHP: Jake Odorizzi, Twins

RHP: Ryan Pressly, Astros

RHP: Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays

RHP: Justin Verlander, Astros

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Reserves

C: Yasmani Grandal, Brewers

C: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

1B: Pete Alonso, Mets

1B: Josh Bell, Pirates

2B: Mike Moustakas, Brewers

3B: Kris Bryant, Cubs

3B: Anthony Rendon, Nationals

SS: Paul DeJong, Cardinals

SS: Trevor Story, Rockies

OF: Charlie Blackmon, Rockies

OF: David Dahl, Rockies

OF: Jeff McNeil, Mets

Pitchers

RHP: Sandy Alcantara, Marlins

RHP: Walker Buehler, Dodgers

RHP: Luis Castillo, Reds

RHP: Jacob deGrom, Mets

RHP: Zack Greinke, D-backs

LHP: Josh Hader, Brewers

LHP: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

LHP: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dodgers

RHP: Max Scherzer, Nationals

LHP: Will Smith, Giants

RHP: Mike Soroka, Braves

RHP: Kirby Yates, Padres

All-Star festivities run from July 5, starting with Play Ball Park at the Huntington Convention Center, and culminate with the Midsummer Classic on July 9 at Progressive Field.

The All-Star Game begins Tuesday, July 9 at 7:30 on FOX 8.

More on the 2019 MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland, here.