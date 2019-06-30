Francisco Lindor, Brad Hand named to 2019 All-Star Game roster
CLEVELAND — Three Indians will be representing Cleveland in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.
On Thursday the league announced that Carlos Santana would be the first baseman starter in the 2019 MLB All-Star game.
However, Sunday, the league released the reserves and pitching staff for the All-Star game.
For the 4th consecutive season, shortstop Francisco Lindor will be participating in the All-Star game.
Lindor is batting .291 (76-for-261) with 16 doubles, 1 triple, 12 home runs, 27 RBI and 41 runs scored in 64 games so far in 2019 (.349/.498/.848).
He collected his 100th career home run on April 26, becoming the third-youngest player in club history and third-youngest full-time shortstop to do so, behind only Cal Ripken, Jr. and Álex Rodríguez.
Lindor completed June batting .304 (34-for-112) with 11 doubles, 4 homers and 17 runs scored. Despite missing the season’s first 18 games due to injury, he entered play Sunday afternoon second on the club with a 2.3 bWAR.
Additionally, pitcher Brad Hand will also represent the Indians for his third consecutive All-Star Game. So far this season, he has posted a record of 4-3 with a 2.29 ERA in 37 relief appearances (35.1IP, 26H, 9ER, 9BB, 53K, .203 avg), notching 23 saves in 24 opportunities (96%).
He entered Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles tied for second in the American League with 22 saves. His 374 strikeouts are the most among Major League relievers since 2016. He recorded saves over each of his first 22 chances on the season and posted 14 consecutive scoreless appearances, May 12-June 20.
Take a look at the full reserves and pitching roster:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Reserves
C: James McCann, White Sox
1B: Jose Abreu, White Sox
2B: Tommy La Stella, Angels
2B: Whit Merrifield, Royals
3B: Matt Chapman, A’s
SS: Francisco Lindor, Indians
OF: Mookie Betts, Red Sox
OF: Joey Gallo, Rangers
OF: Austin Meadows, Rays
DH: J.D. Martinez, Red Sox
DH: Daniel Vogelbach, Mariners
Pitchers
LHP: Aroldis Chapman, Yankees
RHP: Gerrit Cole, Astros
RHP: Lucas Giolito, White Sox
RHP: Shane Greene, Tigers
LHP: Brad Hand, Indians
LHP: John Means, Orioles
LHP: Mike Minor, Rangers
RHP: Charlie Morton, Rays
RHP: Jake Odorizzi, Twins
RHP: Ryan Pressly, Astros
RHP: Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays
RHP: Justin Verlander, Astros
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Reserves
C: Yasmani Grandal, Brewers
C: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
1B: Pete Alonso, Mets
1B: Josh Bell, Pirates
2B: Mike Moustakas, Brewers
3B: Kris Bryant, Cubs
3B: Anthony Rendon, Nationals
SS: Paul DeJong, Cardinals
SS: Trevor Story, Rockies
OF: Charlie Blackmon, Rockies
OF: David Dahl, Rockies
OF: Jeff McNeil, Mets
Pitchers
RHP: Sandy Alcantara, Marlins
RHP: Walker Buehler, Dodgers
RHP: Luis Castillo, Reds
RHP: Jacob deGrom, Mets
RHP: Zack Greinke, D-backs
LHP: Josh Hader, Brewers
LHP: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
LHP: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dodgers
RHP: Max Scherzer, Nationals
LHP: Will Smith, Giants
RHP: Mike Soroka, Braves
RHP: Kirby Yates, Padres
All-Star festivities run from July 5, starting with Play Ball Park at the Huntington Convention Center, and culminate with the Midsummer Classic on July 9 at Progressive Field.
The All-Star Game begins Tuesday, July 9 at 7:30 on FOX 8.