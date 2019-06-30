Florida man arrested after allegedly breaking into restaurants, cooking food & stealing money

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly broke in to two restaurants, causing significant damage to the establishments, made himself some food and then stole money.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Patrick Benson forced his way into a Wendy’s in Jensen Beach, Florida by smashing a window with a brick.

He then reportedly fired up a grill, cooked himself a burger and walked off with the restaurant’s safe.

Then Benson went to another restaurant in the area where he allegedly helped himself to another snack before stealing more money.

Officials say he also tried to rob a gas station, but could not break in.

Benson was charged with burglary, grand theft and attempted burglary. The sheriff’s office says he will face more charges, but for now remains at the Martin County Jail.