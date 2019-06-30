Florida couple arrested after police say they were using drugs near toddler in roach-infested vehicle

DELAND, Florida – Two people face charges of felony child abuse after police say they found them using drugs near a two-year-old girl inside a roach-infested vehicle.

According to police, a DeLand Police officer noticed a vehicle with two adults and one child inside.

The officer was concerned because the temperature was 104 degrees.

The officer said he saw drug paraphernalia in plain view.

Police say they found needles and opioids in the car.

Officers say the child in the car had a soiled diaper and scabs on her legs and neck.

One of the parents told police the child had bumped into someone’s lit cigarette, causing the neck injury.

Police say there were also roaches climbing on the seat.

Both adults admitted they had injected narcotics in front of the child.

Police arrested David Dexter, 30 and Christan Wilson, 28.

Both face charges of child abuse and drug possession.