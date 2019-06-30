× Cleveland officials offer tips to keep residents safe during extreme heat

CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio is expecting some hot temperatures this upcoming week. We are forecasted in the mid to upper 80s with feels-like temperatures in the 90s. The City of Cleveland is reminding residents to stay cool and safe during the high heat and humidity.

The city says that due to the high temperatures and humidity, the city outdoor pools will open when temperatures reach 85 degrees and spray basins will open when the temperature reaches 80 degrees.

**Click here for a list of Cleveland’s indoor and outdoor pool locations**

The city has also issued the following safety tips to follow during the extreme heat.

Stay hydrated! Drink plenty of water and avoid caffeine.

Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothes during hot weather.

Cover your head with a hat and use sunscreen to protect yourself from the sun’s rays.

Keep cool in the shade. If you don’t have air conditioning, visit cool areas like a family resource and recreation center or library on high heat days.

Always check on friends and neighbors, especially those who are seniors or have young children.

Keep an eye on pets! Make sure pets have access to plenty of shade and have plenty of water. Be careful when walking pets on asphalt, as sensitive pet paws can be burned on hot surfaces.

Never leave children or pets alone in vehicles.

Recognize the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

**Click here for information on heat exhaustion & heat stroke**

Additionally, you can keep up to date with the latest forecast information and weather advisories on the FOX 8 Weather App or on our website, here.