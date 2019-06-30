Cleveland man indicted for selling fentanyl and heroin that caused fatal overdose in Fairview Park

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio – Devontae Payne, 28, has been charged with one count of distribution of fentanyl and heroin, one count of distribution of heroin, one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and two counts of use of a communication facility to facilitate a felony drug offense.

Payne allegedly sold a mixture of fentanyl and heroin to a person who fatally overdosed in Fairview Park on August 9, 2018, according to the indictment.

Payne also allegedly sold heroin on November 1, 2018, and on November 7, 2018, allegedly possessed nearly five grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, according to the indictment.

“Defendants like this one, who sell the opioids killing our friends and neighbors, will be held accountable for their actions,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said. “The detectives and agents who worked this case are to be commended for their tenacity.”

This case was investigated by the DEA, Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.