Carlos Santana participating in Home Run Derby

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians have confirmed that Carlos Santana will represent the team in the Home Run Derby when Cleveland hosts the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

You've probably heard by now, but it has been confirmed … Carlos Santana will participate in the HR Derby! 💪 pic.twitter.com/gkRTUwv4Ey — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) June 30, 2019

For the past six years, the host city has been represented in the derby.

According to league insider Bernie Pleskoff, the Blue Jays’ Vlad Guerrero Jr., Brewers’ Christian Yelich, Mets’ Peter Alonso and Pirates’ Josh Bell are also participating in the derby. Three spots remain.

The Tribe first baseman and designated hitter said he plans to bat left for the event. This season, he is is batting .291 with 17 home runs and 47 RBIs.

Santana will be the first baseman starter in the 2019 MLB All-Star game. He claimed 49.2 percent of the vote ahead of New York Yankees’ Luke Voit (25.8 percent) and Minnesota Twins’ C.J. Cron (25.0 percent).

All-Star festivities run from July 5, starting with Play Ball Park at the Huntington Convention Center, and culminate with the Midsummer Classic on July 9 at Progressive Field

