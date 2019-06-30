Animal rescues asking for bra clasp donations to help injured turtles heal

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Animal rescue groups across the nation are asking women not to throw away their old bras but instead donate them to help turtles.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in North Carolina shared photos on Facebook, demonstrating how they use the eye closures from bra clasps to mend a turtle’s broken shell back together.

“We are aware they sell the clasps in bulk. We have had them on our Amazon wish list for months and never get any donated,” the post said. “The purpose of this is to encourage donating and recycling and to bring awareness.”

Similarly, the Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary in Iowa is also asking women to donate their bras to help the turtles.

“We use the eyes along with small zip ties to pull the crack in the turtle shell together to help it heal. Recycle, heal and reuse! It’s a win win,” the sanctuary wrote.

If you would like to donate, you can send the claps from both ends of the bra to the locations below: