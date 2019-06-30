8 years later: Community remembers Parma man shot, killed by Cleveland police officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio -- Family and friends came together Sunday afternoon to celebrate and remember the life of a man who was killed by a Cleveland police officer outside his home in Parma.

Ficker was shot and killed by a Cleveland police officer back in 2011, after an altercation outside of Ficker's home. Police said Ficker was accused of stealing jewelry, and when two officers came to his house to confront him, a fight broke out leading to Ficker's death.

Every year since, Ficker's family gathers publicly to mourn and remember their loved one.

This year the community gathered at Coe Lake in Berea and held a bubble release.

They say their annual memorial raises money for a good cause and helps keep Ficker's memory alive.

All proceeds from Sunday's event will got to the grief counseling center Cornerstone of Hope.

More on this story, here.