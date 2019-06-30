63-year-old killed in small plane crash near Elyria airport

Posted 4:02 pm, June 30, 2019, by , Updated at 04:20PM, June 30, 2019

ELYRIA, Ohio — A 63-year-old man was killed in a small plane crash in Elyria on Sunday.

According to ambulance officials, the crash happened around 2 p.m. near the Elyria airport on Middle Avenue.

FOX 8’s Paul Kiska says the plane crashed into a farmer’s field not far from the airport’s runway.

He says the small yellow plane crashed nose first into the ground.

Investigators are on scene.

This is a developing story.  FOX 8 has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they become available.

