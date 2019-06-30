3 killed in head-on crash in Carroll Township

Posted 7:01 am, June 30, 2019, by , Updated at 07:14AM, June 30, 2019

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three people in Ottawa County.

The crash occurred round 3 p.m. Saturday on SR-19, north of Genzman road.

According to a press release from OSHP, a person driving south on SR-19 drove left of the center line, causing a car headed northbound to swerve.

Both vehicles went off the side of the road and then hit head-on.

Ralph Davis, 63, of Richwood, who was in the first vehicle, was killed.

Rodney Traxler and Lois Traxler, of Carey were killed.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected as a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 41.613484 by -83.100550.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.