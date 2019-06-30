3 killed in head-on crash in Carroll Township

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three people in Ottawa County.

The crash occurred round 3 p.m. Saturday on SR-19, north of Genzman road.

According to a press release from OSHP, a person driving south on SR-19 drove left of the center line, causing a car headed northbound to swerve.

Both vehicles went off the side of the road and then hit head-on.

Ralph Davis, 63, of Richwood, who was in the first vehicle, was killed.

Rodney Traxler and Lois Traxler, of Carey were killed.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected as a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.