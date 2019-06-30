18-year-old man shot several times at park, Lorain police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio -- Police are investigating after a man was shot several times at Central Park in Lorain.

Police said an officer was patrolling in the area around 6:21 Sunday evening and heard several shots.

The officer arrived at the park and located an 18-year-old Lorain man who had been shot several times.

The officer provided medical care to the victim until an ambulance arrived.

The victim was life flighted to MetroHealth Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

This shooting is still under investigation. Anyone having additional information is encouraged to contact the Lorain Police Department.