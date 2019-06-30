1 killed, 2 hurt in head-on crash in Carroll Township

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one man in Ottawa County.

The crash occurred round 3 p.m. Saturday on SR-19, north of Genzman road.

According to a press release from OSHP, a person driving south on SR-19 drove left of the center line, causing a car headed northbound to swerve.

Both vehicles went off the side of the road and then hit head-on.

Ralph Davis, 63, of Richwood, who was in the first vehicle, suffered incapacitating injuries in the crash.

Rodney Traxler, 66, of Carey, was killed. He was the driver of the second vehicle.

Lois Traxler,61, of Carey suffered incapacitating injuries in the crash.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected as a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story said two of the victims had succumbed to incapacitating injuries.

