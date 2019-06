× Wooster police issue alert for missing 14-year-old girl

WOOSTER, Ohio – Wooster police are looking for 14-year-old Allison Arnold.

She was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Friday at her home.

She is 5’2″, 110 lbs., blonde hair and green eyes.

If you have information that can help, call police at (330)264-3333.

