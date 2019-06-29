Tributes pour in for Rocky River teen killed in crash

PUT-IN-BAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Rocky River Pirates are mourning the loss of a recent graduate.

Patrick M. Green, 19, was killed Thursday around 8 p.m.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the teen was the passenger on a UTV on West Shore Boulevard.

The driver made a sharp turn at high speeds and overturned, according to OSHP.

Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

People are posting tributes to Green on social media.

The entire Pirate football family is heartbroken for the Green family. Our hearts go out to them. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as we are. 🙏 — RRFPA (@RockyRiverFPA) June 28, 2019

to the light in everyone’s lives: you’re life was such a blessing to more people than you will ever know. the love you left us with will carry on forever. thank you for touching so many peoples hearts in your short 19 years. you will live on with us forever, patrick green. ♡ ✞ pic.twitter.com/OmySZRDaWy — ave (@avembarnes) June 28, 2019

Patty, I’m so grateful I got to capture this joyous moment in your life. You are one of the few people I know that would confidently rock a shirt with such a powerful message on it. From this day on, I will Believe There Is Good In The World in remembrance of you❤️ pic.twitter.com/aH6wmVIkL7 — Ryan Kosmerl (@RKosmerl) June 28, 2019

