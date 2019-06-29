Tributes pour in for Rocky River teen killed in crash

PUT-IN-BAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Rocky River Pirates are mourning the loss of a recent graduate.

Patrick M. Green, 19, was killed Thursday around 8 p.m.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the teen was the passenger on a UTV on West Shore Boulevard.

The driver made a sharp turn at high speeds and overturned, according to OSHP.

Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

People are posting tributes to Green on social media.

