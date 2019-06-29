The City Mission hosts “Stand In” downtown to raise awareness about homeless youth in Cleveland schools

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Hundreds of people gathered in Public Square downtown on Saturday to help raise awareness about the homeless youth crisis happening in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

The “Stand In” event was hosted by The City Mission and had live music, entertainment and food trucks.

According to Project ACT, nearly 3,000 children and their families experienced homelessness since the fall of 2018.

“There is an incredible need to call attention to this tremendous tragedy in our city. But, our community also must engage and do something about it together,” says Rev. Rich Trickel, CEO, The City Mission. “Unless we act now, prolonged exposure to this crisis means our youth have little chance of escaping the cycle. These children deserve hope and a more promising future.”

