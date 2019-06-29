Suspected thieves apologize, return stolen packages after realizing they were for boy with special needs

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two women accused of stealing packages from a porch are asking for forgiveness after seeing themselves on the news.

According to KIRO, one of the boxes they took from Sergio Moriera’s home contained two replica WWE title belts that were meant for a five-year-old boy, who has autism and is going in for surgery soon to remove a tumor from his brain. Moriera is an artist and was going to refurbish them for the child.

Two days after the original story aired, the suspects came by to return the items.

“The two women who got out were definitely the ones who stole the packages off my porch,” Moriera said in an interview. “They came over and put a bag in front of me, and the first thing out of their mouths was, ‘We are so sorry.”‘

He said they also gave him a four-page letter of apology.

It said in part, “Never in a million years would I have expected I would have stolen from a sick 5-year-old. I have a 6-year-old myself and I’m ashamed of what I did.” They went on to say that they have struggled with drug addictions, evictions and were desperate for money. They signed the letter, “two idiots.”

“I actually thanked them for bringing it,” said Moriera. “I told them to get some help, and I gave them both a hug.”

The boy’s father, Timothy Vick Sr., was relieved when he heard the belts had been recovered.

“I definitely forgive them for taking the belts,” said Vick. “I just hope they learn from this experience.”

Moriera told the TV outlet he decided not to press charges against the women. However, the prosecutor’s office may choose otherwise.