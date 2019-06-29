Storms this morning and another round this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Storms over the lake moving in this morning.

Frequent lightning, heavy downpours and small hail possible in Eastern Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula through 10AM.

Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected 3 PM to 9 PM.

We’re in a MARGINAL risk for severe weather with a few of the strongest storms producing hail up to 1″, wind gusts of 50-60 MPH and locally heavy rainfall. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Temperatures today will top in the mid and upper 80’s again. Stay cool! Right now, Sunday looks dry and comfortable with highs in the mid and upper 70’s. Definitely the pick day of the weekend!

More weather information here.