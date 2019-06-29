Red Sox and Yankees bring rivalry to London, meet Duke and Duchess of Sussex

LONDON – Major League Baseball is being played in Europe for the first time.

The Red Sox and Yankees begin a two-game series today in London, with Boston’s Rick Porcello facing New York’s Masahiro Tanaka at Olympic Stadium.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid both teams a visit before the game.

The visit was captured in several pictures and videos from inside the team’s locker rooms.

The Yankees gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a onesie with their son’s name on it.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born in May.

Duke and Duchess receive presents for #BabyArchie as they meet players of the @Yankees 📸@PAhttps://t.co/ISYBvtYcjX pic.twitter.com/waTxusjhAI — Derek Momodu (@DelMody) June 29, 2019

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave the field after the ceremonial first pitch of the #LondonSeries. #Yankees #RedSox pic.twitter.com/Lc62AwR5gq — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) June 29, 2019