Red Sox and Yankees bring rivalry to London, meet Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Posted 2:03 pm, June 29, 2019, by and , Updated at 02:15PM, June 29, 2019

LONDON – Major League Baseball is being played in Europe for the first time.

The Red Sox and Yankees begin a two-game series today in London, with Boston’s Rick Porcello facing New York’s Masahiro Tanaka at Olympic Stadium.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid both teams a visit before the game.

The visit was captured in several pictures and videos from inside the team’s locker rooms.

The Yankees gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a onesie with their son’s name on it.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born in May.

