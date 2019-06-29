Red Sox and Yankees bring rivalry to London, meet Duke and Duchess of Sussex

LONDON – Major League Baseball is being played in Europe for the first time.
The Red Sox and Yankees begin a two-game series today in London, with Boston’s Rick Porcello facing New York’s Masahiro Tanaka at Olympic Stadium.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid both teams a visit before the game.
The visit was captured in several pictures and videos from inside the team’s locker rooms.
The Yankees gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a onesie with their son’s name on it.
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born in May.
51.507351 -0.127758