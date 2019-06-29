WATCH LIVE: Pop-up storms expected tonight; temps to cool down on Sunday

CLEVELAND — A hot and steamy evening ahead! Heat index has been in the low 90s most of the afternoon. We get relief tomorrow, but storms could continue to develop until about 10 p.m. tonight and some could be strong. The strongest storms producing hail up to 1″, wind gusts of 50-60 mph and locally heavy rainfall. This evening will still be humid and very summer-like:

Tomorrow is the coolest day of the week ahead:

Very warm and humid as we head into the week of the 4th of July. Unfortunately looking unsettled with a about 30-50% chance of rain and storms each day. Don’t go cancelling any plans, just check out the app frequently during the prime heat of the day and early evening hours.

Here’s our latest 8-Day Forecast:

Long range outlook for the next two weeks still shows these systems going up and over the ridge in the central US. Frequent chances of rain and storms. Big difference seems to be storm systems more likely to produce LOCALIZED storms vs large scale rain clusters that we’ve seen many times since early May.