Massive tree crashes into home in Ashtabula, residents left to clean up the mess

Posted 8:29 pm, June 29, 2019, by , Updated at 08:31PM, June 29, 2019

ASHTABULA, Ohio -- Hunter Zornes is cleaning up a big mess left behind after storms rolled through Ashtabula on Saturday.

He said around 8:30 a.m., a large tree snapped in half and crashed into his home on Lake West Road.

"The limb actually punctured through the house  and the ceiling a little bit. There's some drywall knocked out and there was some water actually running to the inside of the house," said Zornes.

Public works crews spent the day cleaning up downed trees and power lines.

"We've cleaned up about five we got about eight that we pushed to the side, just trying to get them off the road," said Bruce Pakkala.

Thousands of dollars in damage was reported. Thankfully no one was hurt.

