Jury finds Barberton bar owner guilty of kidnapping and assaulting patron

Posted 4:58 pm, June 29, 2019, by , Updated at 05:02PM, June 29, 2019

BARBERTON, Ohio — A Summit County jury has found a bar owner guilty of kidnapping, felonious assault, and abduction.

According to the Summity County Prosecutor’s Office, 42-year-old Todd Cleavenger, who owns the Garage Bar, went to a patron’s home in the early morning hours of January 1 and assaulted her.

He then tried to keep her from leaving, but she was eventually able to escape by climbing out of a window and running to a neighbor’s house for help.

The victim was seriously hurt and broke her nose.

Cleavenger will be sentenced on August 1.

