‘I was just so shocked’: Toddler buys $430 couch with Amazon app while playing on mom’s cellphone

SAN DIEGO, Cali. — A mother is reminding parents to double check their phones after her toddler accidentally bought a couch on Amazon.

According to KNSD, Isabella McNeil said she had been looking at couches on the website and didn’t realize the browser window was still open when she handed her phone over to her two-year-old to play with. In one click, her daughter managed to buy a $430 couch.

“I was just so shocked. I thought, ‘Did I buy a couch in my sleep?,” said McNeil in an interview.

She said she didn’t even know about the couch until she received an email saying it was being shipped.

Unfortunately, it was too late to cancel the order.

McNeil told the TV outlet that there was a $79 restocking fee on top of the cost to ship it back to the seller.

She figures it’ll be easier and cheaper to sell online at this point.

“Make sure all of the apps are closed, make sure your passwords are fingerprint-locked, make sure they don’t know your number password, because kids are a lot smarter than we think,” McNeil said.