Greenwich man hit by school bus, killed

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Huron County.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday on SR 162, west of Old State Road.

According to a press release from OSHP, a driver who was headed west on SR 162 stopped in the westbound lane and got out of his pickup truck.

A school bus hit the rear of the pickup truck and the man as he was getting out of the vehicle.

The man was who was killed was identified as C.L. Jones, 75, of Greenwich.

The school bus driver was also treated for injuries.

There were no children on the bus.

According to OSHP, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

