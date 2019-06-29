Family to paddle out into ocean for memorial of Beth Chapman, the wife of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’

Posted 6:07 pm, June 29, 2019, by , Updated at 06:08PM, June 29, 2019

HONOLULU, Hi. — A Hawaii memorial service for “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV show co-star Beth Chapman will feature a prayer followed by family and friends paddling out into the ocean.

Chapman died Wednesday after a battle with cancer. She was 51.

Chapman and her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman starred in the A&E show until it was canceled in 2012. They later starred in Country Music Television’s “Dog & Beth: On the Hunt.”

WGN America is in production on “Dog’s Most Wanted.” A trailer for the show was released earlier this month.

Family spokeswoman Mona Wood-Sword says those attending Saturday’s service in Waikiki are asked to bring “ocean-friendly loose flowers,” but no lei because the string isn’t good for marine life.

A memorial service is being planned in Colorado, where Beth Chapman was born.

