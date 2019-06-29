Blind, diabetic pit bull loves wearing angel wings, looking for forever home



LOS ANGELES, California – A 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier named Cherish is getting some special attention.

Cherish is a rescue who lives at the Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Los Angeles.

She was recently featured in an article on People.com because it’s been hard finding her a home.

Cherish is both blind and diabetic, but she’s also full of personality.

The shelter says she “never turns down a moment to smize for the camera” and that she loves wearing angel wings.

“She is incredibly sweet and affectionate and very wiggly when she knows someone is trying to interact with her. She makes these adorable piggy snort sounds and tap dances with delight whenever she gets attention,” Best Friends dog manager Amanda Hamilton said in a statement to People.com.

