9/11 first responder dies after heartbreaking testimony pleading for victim’s compensation



Luis Alvarez, an NYPD detective who used his final days to plead with Congress for more benefits for 9/11 first responders, has died, his family said Saturday.

He was 53-years-old.

“It is with peace and comfort, that the Alvarez family announce that Luis (Lou) Alvarez, our warrior, has gone home to our Good Lord in heaven today. Please remember his words, ‘Please take care of yourselves and each other.’ We told him at the end that he had won this battle by the many lives he had touched by sharing his three year battle. He was at peace with that, surrounded by family. Thank you for giving us this time we have had with him, it was a blessing!” his family said in a statement to NBC New York.



Alvarez announced on June 19 that he was entering hospice care as doctors told him they couldn’t do anything more for his colon cancer.

He had undergone 69 rounds of chemotherapy.

Alvarez was of the first responders who testified earlier this month in Washington. Stewart slammed Congress over health care for 9/11 responders.

“I have been to many places in this world and done many things, but I can tell you that I did not want to be anywhere else but ground zero when I was there,” Alvarez told lawmakers. “Now the 9/11 illnesses have taken many of us and we are all worried about our children, our spouses and our families and what happens if we are not here.”

He exemplified the NYPD motto, “Fidelis Ad Mortem” or “Faithful Unto Death.” Detective Lou Alvarez has lost his battle with 9/11-related cancer. An inspiration, a warrior, a friend—we will carry his sword. https://t.co/utRphj7owx — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) June 29, 2019

“He exemplified the NYPD motto, ‘Fidelis Ad Mortem’ or ‘Faithful Unto Death.’ Detective Lou Alvarez has lost his battle with 9/11-related cancer. An inspiration, a warrior, a friend—we will carry his sword,” Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted Saturday morning. the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund Bill, so his fellow first responders could get the health coverage they need.