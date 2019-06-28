Weather: Humid and warm with a chance of pop-up storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect today for parts of our area. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce your time outdoors.

Looks like summer has arrived!… Another warm one on tap today! Temperatures will top near or at 90°. Humidity on the rise as well. Due to the day time heating there is the risk of pop up storms but it will be very isolated until the next front approaches on Saturday. Right now, Sunday looks dry. Definitely the pick day of the weekend!

But is it unusual to see so few 90°F days this deep into June? We’ve only seen one so far in late May. André Bernier tackles this in detail in Episode #076 of his podcast, WeatherJazz®. You can listen to the podcast on the audio player below, or by going to WeatherJazz.com, or subscribing to WeatherJazz® via any podcast app on your smartphone, smart tablets, or internet-connected vehicle.

Long range outlook for the next 2+ weeks still shows these systems going up and over the ridge in the central US. Frequent chances of rain/storms. Big difference seems to be storm systems more likely to produce LOCALIZED storms vs large scale rain clustersthat we’ve seen many times since early May.