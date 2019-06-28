Volunteers hard at work rebuilding couple’s driveway that collapsed during recent floods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN, Ohio -- Construction is officially underway on a couple's driveway that collapsed during the recent floods.

They were devastated by the discovery and were originally told it would cost up to $20,000 to repair.

Jason Johnson, the owner of Arbor Ridge Construction, saw their story on FOX 8 and immediately jumped in to help.

"I just wanted to help out, felt bad for the couple," said Johnson.

He and his team of volunteers are now hard at work trying to get it fixed, but it's proving more difficult then first thought.

"There's more unstable earth than we thought, so we're going to put in more fill," he explained.

Kayle Dowey and her husband said they are forever grateful to Johnson and the others for their hard work.

"I'm just trying to hope for the best and we're really grateful that Jason is here working on it and, you know, that's all we can really do right now," she said.

The community has donated nearly $9,000 to their GoFundMe page, but more money is now needed due to the rising cost of materials.

Johnson hopes to complete the project within the next week.

If you'd like to help the Doweys, CLICK HERE.