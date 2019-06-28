VIDEO: Baker Mayfield works out with ‘tough guy’ Mark Wahlberg

SHERMAN OAKS, California — It’s just over a week until Baker Mayfield becomes a married man. But as he prepares to say “I do,” he is also focused on the upcoming season.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback worked out with actor Mark Wahlberg on Wednesday.

Wahlberg posted the video on his Instagram page.

“Me and my guy @bakermayfield getting after it at @f45_training,” he wrote.

He included the hashtag “Heir to the throne.”

“I didn’t know what to expect coming in,” Mayfield said in the video. “He knows what he’s doing. He does.”

Mayfield called Wahlberg a “tough guy” at the end of the video.

F45 is in Sherman Oaks, California.

Mayfield’s fiance, Emily Wilkinson, worked out with them.

According to posts on Wilkinson’s Instagram page, the couple will get married on Saturday, July 6th.

Aside from his friendship with Mayfield (Wahlberg bet on Mayfield to help turn the Browns around this past season), Wahlberg has several ties to Ohio. He and his family own Wahlburgers in Cleveland and Cincinnati. He also owns a car dealership in Columbus. And he has a friendship with former Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.

Browns training camp begins on July 25th.