U.S. Marshals join search for suspect in police-involved shooting outside Beachwood Place

BEACHWOOD, Ohio-- Beachwood Place was operating as normal Friday, a day after police shot at a suspect who U.S. Marshals say struck an officer in the parking lot of the busy shopping mall.

The U.S. Marshals issued a release Friday, saying they are searching for 19-year-old suspect Jaquan Jones.

Police Chief Gary Haba told FOX 8 the officer injured his foot and is expected to be OK. The chief added that, per policy, the officer has been placed on leave following the shooting.

Agents with the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation are looking into the police-involved shooting.

Police say Jones was driving a stolen car when he fled from officers at Beachwood Place and hit the officer. Jones eventually fled on foot in the South Euclid area. A firearm was recovered during the search for Jones. He's been charged with felonious assault and is believed to be injured.

Cindy Groenstein of South Euclid said officers were searching for the suspect near her home.

"There had to be just in this neighborhood at least six to eight police cars and then they had police walking the streets, too," Groenstein said.

Beachwood Place has been the center of a handful of violent incidents in recent years including a shooting in March in the parking lot. In March of 2018, a man was shot in the knee after a fight broke out inside a rental van in the parking lot, and in 2017, a man was injured in a shooting that also took place in the parking lot.

Haba says the shopping area is safe.

And some shoppers say the recent incidents won't stop them from going to the mall.

"I think it's still a safe place; they put a lot of restrictions on you," said Alayanna Dunn. "You have to show your I.D."

Others say they are surprised and concerned.

"It just surprises me," said Sarah Reichert. "It is a safe neighborhood. You shouldn't have to worry about that and now that I have two young kids, would I take them there? It's something I would question now."

