CLEVELAND- Congrats to Cleveland Indians’ Daniel Johnson and Nolan Jones. The team said they will be representing the club in the 2019 All-Star Futures Game in Cleveland.

The game is Sunday, July 7.

Daniel Johnson and Nolan Jones will be representing our club in the 2019 #FuturesGame right here in Cleveland! Congrats, boys!#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/N6fTQLWgBj — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) June 28, 2019

The MLB released the official rosters on Friday:

The 2019 @SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game rosters are official! Catch the game on Sunday, July 7th at 7pm ET on MLB Network. pic.twitter.com/sV5Dl8n274 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 28, 2019

On Thursday, Cleveland Indians’ Carlos Santana was named a first baseman starter in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland, which airs on FOX 8 Tuesday night, July 9.

