The Vindicator in Youngstown to stop production after 150 years: reports

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio– The Vindicator in Youngstown, which has been operating for 150 years, will reportedly stop production permanently.

Sources told WFMJ in Youngstown, the paper’s final issue will be published sometime in August.

Three employees told FOX 8’s Peggy Gallek they were told the news today.

WFMJ reports The Vindicator will officially announce the news in a letter to readers Saturday.

Congressman Tim Ryan called the news “heartbreaking.”

He tweeted, “The Vindicator has been a pillar in our community, and its reporters and staff have always been unwavering in their commitment to truth and transparency. Local newspapers are critical to our democracy. We need to support them.”

