The Vindicator in Youngstown to stop production after 150 years: reports

Posted 7:12 pm, June 28, 2019, by and , Updated at 07:43PM, June 28, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio– The Vindicator in Youngstown, which has been operating for 150 years, will reportedly stop production permanently.

Sources told WFMJ in Youngstown, the paper’s final issue will be published sometime in August.

Three employees told FOX 8’s Peggy Gallek they were told the news today.

WFMJ reports The Vindicator will officially announce the news in a letter to readers Saturday.

Congressman Tim Ryan called the news “heartbreaking.”

He tweeted, “The Vindicator has been a pillar in our community, and its reporters and staff have always been unwavering in their commitment to truth and transparency.  Local newspapers are critical to our democracy. We need to support them.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.