‘I’m still in shock’: Teen worker at Chick-fil-A jumps through drive-thru window to rescue choking boy

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Chick-fil-A worker is being hailed a hero after coming to the rescue of a child who was choking.

According to WSB, Logan Simmons said he was working the drive-thru when a panicked mother drove up begging for help.

Her six-year-old son somehow got his seat belt tangled around his neck.

“You could see he was turning red and losing pigmentation in his face,” Simmons told the TV outlet.

The teen was caught on surveillance video jumping through the window to get to the child. He then pulled out a pocket knife and cut the child free.

“I’m still kind of shocked right now myself that all this has happened,” Logan Simmons said.

WSB reports that the child’s mother called Simmons to personally thank him for his heroic actions.

“I do feel like a hero,” said Simmons.