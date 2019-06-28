Show Info: June 28, 2019
Natalie LIVE at Asian Lantern Festival
Asian Lantern Festival
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Thursday – Sunday evenings
6:30p-10p
Now – July 28
futureforwildlife.org/lanterns
Crazy Monkey Baking Co.
Teresa Humrichouser from Crazy Monkey Baking Co. shares a unique way to use her all natural granola.
Comedian Dan Soder
June 27-29
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Brain Games
Julie Bennett from Smartickles Educational Toy Store shares a few fun “brain games” sure to entertain the kids all summer long.
986 Medina Rd. (Rt. 18), Medina
Brayson’s Ice Cream Parlor
5840 Ridge Rd., Parma 44129
https://www.facebook.com/braysonsicecream/
Paramount Advantage Medicaid
Tiffanie Riggs, Northeast Regional Outreach Coordinator from Paramount Advantage Medicaid, and Vanessa Bryan, Corporate Partnership Activation from the Cleveland Browns, chat about a unique partnership that not only keeps you healthy but also can earn you free Browns swag!
Empire Today
www.empiretoday.com or Call 1-800-588-2300.