Show Info: June 28, 2019

Natalie LIVE at Asian Lantern Festival
Asian Lantern Festival
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Thursday – Sunday evenings
6:30p-10p
Now – July 28
futureforwildlife.org/lanterns

Crazy Monkey Baking Co.
Teresa Humrichouser from Crazy Monkey Baking Co. shares a unique way to use her all natural granola.

Comedian Dan Soder
June 27-29
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Brain Games
Julie Bennett from Smartickles Educational Toy Store shares a few fun “brain games” sure to entertain the kids all summer long.

986 Medina Rd. (Rt. 18), Medina

Brayson’s Ice Cream Parlor
5840 Ridge Rd., Parma 44129
https://www.facebook.com/braysonsicecream/ 

Paramount Advantage Medicaid
Tiffanie Riggs, Northeast Regional Outreach Coordinator from Paramount Advantage Medicaid, and Vanessa Bryan, Corporate Partnership Activation from the Cleveland Browns, chat about a unique partnership that not only keeps you healthy but also can earn you free Browns swag!

Empire Today
www.empiretoday.com or Call 1-800-588-2300.

