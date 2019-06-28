Portion of I-77 will be closed this weekend; here are the detours…

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A portion of Interstate 77 will be closed this weekend due to structural steel work.

Interstate 77 north and south between Interstate 480 and Interstate 490 closed at 8 p.m. Friday and will remain closed through 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers will be detoured via state Route 176.

Additionally, the Harvard Avenue ramp to Interstate 77 south will be closed Friday at 8 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m. Drivers will be detoured via East 49th Street to Grant Avenue to access Interstate 77 South.

