Parents reveal what they miss most about life before kids in new survey

Pampers surveyed 2,000 moms and dads, compiling a list of top 10 things parents say they miss the most about life before kids.
The list is as follows:
10.) Getting a full night’s sleep.
9.) Vacations that don’t hinge on school breaks.
8.) Going to the toilet without being disturbed.
7.) Date nights
6.) Taking a shower or bath without being disturbed.
5.) Spending money guilt-free.
4.) Leaving the house at a moment’s notice without having to worry about a babysitter.
3.) Watching TV in complete peace.
2.) A clean and tidy house.
1.) Saturday morning sleep-ins.
For more on the list and survey, click here.