Parents reveal what they miss most about life before kids in new survey

Pampers surveyed 2,000 moms and dads, compiling a list of top 10 things parents say they miss the most about life before kids.

The list is as follows:

10.) Getting a full night’s sleep.

9.) Vacations that don’t hinge on school breaks.

8.) Going to the toilet without being disturbed.

7.) Date nights

6.) Taking a shower or bath without being disturbed.

5.) Spending money guilt-free.

4.) Leaving the house at a moment’s notice without having to worry about a babysitter.

3.) Watching TV in complete peace.

2.) A clean and tidy house.

1.) Saturday morning sleep-ins.

