Osbournes tell President Trump use of Ozzy’s songs is ‘forbidden’

Sharon Osbourne took to social media on Thursday to slam President Trump for using one of her husband’s songs in a campaign video.

The president tweeted a video that showed some of Wednesday’s Democratic debate set to Ozzy Osbourne’s song “Crazy Train.”

In a post on Instagram, Sharon Osbourne wrote, “Based on this morning’s unauthorized use of Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Crazy Train,’ we are sending notice to the Trump campaign (or any other campaigns) that they are forbidden from using any of Ozzy Osbourne’s music in political ads or in any political campaigns.”

“Ozzy’s music cannot be used for any means without approvals,” she continued.”

“In the meantime, I have a suggestion for Mr. Trump–perhaps he should reach out to some of his musician friends. Maybe #KanyeWest (“Gold Digger”), @KidRock (“I Am the Bulldog”) or @TedNugentofficial (“Stranghold”) will allow use of their music.

All three of the performers Sharon Osbournes mentioned have been Trump supporters.

According to Rolling Stone, several musicians have critized the Trump campaign for using their music.

Queen, R.E.M., Neil Young, Everlast, and Aerosmith all spoke out after Trump used their music without permission, the magazine reported.