ODOT working to open up lanes in construction zones to help with congestion on the 4th of July

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Millions of drivers are expected to hit the road during the 4th of July celebration, and ODOT is making sure they don’t have to deal with congestion.

In a press release issued Friday, they announced plans to open up as many lanes as possible through active work zones.

“From cookouts to fireworks, Ohioans will find plenty of ways to celebrate our great country over the Independence Day holiday. We’ll do our part to make sure their travels are as smooth as possible,” said ODOT Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks.

ODOT said drivers could experience some delays due to projects on I-75 in Cincinnati, Findlay, and Toledo, I-271 near Cleveland, I-76 in the Akron area, and I-71/I-70 in Columbus.

Right now, they are working on more than 1,000 projects across the state with many targeting repairing or replacing existing roads and bridges.

