New lots of blood pressure medication recalled due to cancer risk

Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited has issued a voluntary recall of 32 lots of Losartan Potassium USP Tablets and Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide combination tablets due to the detection of “trace amounts of unexpected impurity.

“Based on the information available, the risk of developing cancer in a few patients following long-term use of the product can not be ruled out,” according to the recall.

The tablets are used to treat hypertension and hypertensive patients with left ventricular hypertrophy.

To date, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

